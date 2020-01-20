Zorin OS 15.1 Review

Hailed as the last good version of Windows by many, Windows 7 is now officially retired. Zorin OS’s creators know this leaves a massive chunk of users with a choice between two equally uncomfortable solutions: upgrade to Windows 10 or jump ship to Linux. This is primarily the user group Zorin OS targets and, to Microsoft’s chagrin and as we’ll see, probably the better choice.
Installation and First Contact
Zorin OS is at least as easy, if not more so, as the easiest-to-install Linux distribution available today. Its installation is almost identical to Ubuntu’s.
Some highlights worth mentioning would be:
- Option to test it in a live environment or install it, as the industry norm does.
- Option to install third-party driver and codecs.
- Allows you to share data with its developers to count you as an active user, but it’s opt-in and disabled by default.
- Supports LVM.
The first thing you notice when Zorin OS boots up is its animated logo. I admit I found it cool in a world of static screens, and it reminded me of similar boot screens in unofficial Android ROMs for smartphones.
Zorin’s log screen can work as a lesson in aesthetics for other distributions – it has no fluff, looks professional, and presents everything in the best way possible.
Like Ubuntu, there are accessibility options available (albeit hidden in an extra menu, somewhat defeating their ease of access purpose) but also the option to use Wayland as the Desktop Environment’s back-end.
Looks and Customization
I personally dislike the welcome windows that turn up after the installation of many distributions. Thankfully, Zorin OS throws you straight at its minimalistic, based-on-Gnome desktop: a wallpaper, a toolbar, and that’s it.
After one or two clicks, Zorin might notify you that updates are available. You can install them immediately, ask it to remind you later, or seize the opportunity to check out its “Settings …” as I did.
I don’t know if that’s a bug since I usually update my installations through Bash, but enabling any of the three options under “Install updates from,” in the Updates tab of the “Software & Updates” windows, wouldn’t stick.
The update procedure itself is painless, and you only have to acknowledge its completion.
One click on the clock on the toolbar displays a typical daily information panel with a mini-view of the month’s calendar, notifications (and a do-not-disturb setting), and support for world clocks and a weather forecast.
Zorin OS is that rare breed of a modern OS with a rational structure in its settings. Want to add a photograph to your account? Click its thumbnail preview and select the image file you desire.
Maybe you don’t like the default applications. Change them by visiting “Default Applications.”
In a world where in almost every single OS, from Windows 10 to many Linux distributions, you have to rely on some form of search to find the specific option you are looking ford, Zorin OS’s organization of all its settings is a breath of fresh air.
Features and Programs
In its based-on-Gnome Core version, Zorin OS offers three different pre-defined desktop layouts. Based on your decision, it can alter the taskbar to a dock or a hybrid appearance and swap a typical Start menu for a grid of larger icons. Or you can manually customize its elements as you wish.
Although we didn’t test it, the Lite version, based on XFCE, presents similar visual customization options, with almost identical aesthetics.
Zorin OS allows you to easily change the accents of the active theme, swap themes, and icon sets.
Not only does Zorin OS offer a dark version of its main theme, it also supports setting up a time schedule for it. By setting it up you can have a light version of the theme during the day, switching automatically to its dark variant when the sun goes down.
It was nice how Zorin OS offered to download needed extra software for proper support of Greek since I’m a bilingual user. It wasn’t as lovely how it also hauled in GIMP’s language packs for everything else, including Spanish
Online-friendly, Zorin OS offers support for connecting to:
- Nextcloud
- Microsoft
- Flickr
- Foursquare
- Microsoft Exchange
- Todoist
- IMAP and SMTP
- Enterprise Login (Kerberos)
Zorin OS comes with support for remote access/screen sharing through VNC. It’s somewhat slower than Windows Remote Desktop, for anyone looking to make the jump, but it’s more versatile. And it doesn’t force you to “buy a professional license” to get it.
Buried in the settings about your Displays, “Night Light” can utilize the computer’s camera to make your screen’s colors warmer during the night. Minimizing they screen’s blue light has been proven to increase sleep quality.
Zorin’s default software isn’t anything to write home about – it’s how it’s implemented and presented that matters. Perusing its menu, you’ll find software like:
- Firefox
- Files (file manager)
- Libre Office (office suite)
- gEdit (text editor)
- Brasero (optical media writing)
- GIMP (image manipulation)
- Pitivi (media editing)
- Rhythmbox (music player)
- Videos (media player)
- Calendar
- To Do (task management)
- Deja Dup (backup tool)
- Disk Usage Analyzer (storage analysis)
- Zorin Connect (Phone sync & remote functionality)
I’d love to share my opinion on how Zorin Connect works, but unfortunately, my phone’s busted, so I was unable to review that function.
Nothing restricts you to Zorn OS’s collection of installed software – its Software Center allows you to expand it with everything but the kitchen sink.
Although it might be presented as a solid alternative to Windows, Zorin OS is also worth a look for everyone tired of trying to grasp with some distributions’ approach to organization. It’s uncomplicated in its use, beautiful to look at and fast. What’s not to like?
5 comments
What’s not to like?! Read Robert Rijkhoff, DistroWatch Weekly, Issue 849, 20 January 2020:
“Clicking any of the Download links for the free versions triggers a “Sign up to our newsletter & Download” pop-up window featuring a huge “Sign up & Download” button and a very small “Skip to download” link. I am not a fan of this type of marketing. I don’t mind that they ask if I maybe want to sign up to their mailing list, but I take issue with the fact that the dialogue window has been designed to make the “No thanks” option easy to miss. Such marketing techniques assume that users need to be tricked into signing up to receiving marketing materials, which reflects poorly on the project as a whole.”
Not enough? Read on!
“Speaking of dubious marketing practices, Zorin’s home page claims that installing the operating system will make your computer “virus resistant”. The word “resistant” is open to interpretation, but I reckon it is fair to say that most people use “resistant” and “immune” interchangeably. Zorin’s claim is obviously false, and I really wish Zorin would reign in its marketing department. So much for my rant about marketing – let’s get back to the review… ”
Still not enough? Read on, and on, and on, and you’ll see a dozen and more big minusses.
I agree. Zorin was my first real Linux OS. I had played a bit with the now defunct Xandros and PC Linux, but Zorin was my first serious install. I used it from Zorin 5 until Zorin 10. I did not like the direction Zoin was heading after 10. Billing itself as “Windows like” for new users I found it to be to like Windows, locked down and hidden. There was not the advertising at that time. Very happy I left after reading the DistroWatch review. The one thing I have to give Zorin credit for was a very good Forum with great moderators. They really helped my get going on Linux. I don’t know if the forum is still like that today, or if the same moderators continue to help newbies.
This weeks issue of DistroWatch Weekly has a review of Zorin 15.1 Light by Robert Rijkhoff. He was not too impressed. In his opinion there are better distros that one can use.
“its Software Center allows you to expand it with everything but the kitchen sink.”
I hope that Zorin developers have updated the Software Center functionality to more closely resemble that of Synaptic. I find that the various Software Center in Ubuntu-based distros are mostly eye-candy with just a dash of functionality. I prefer Synaptic which allows me to update the existing packages, delete packages I do not want and install new packages all in one execution of the program. I do not much care for pretty icons and package ratings by other users. If I want a package, I’ll install it even if nobody likes it.
Agree here too. Synaptic is an amazing GUI for the package manager. If it is not included the first thing I do on my install after sudo apt-get update is sudo apt-get install synaptic. From there I customize my OS to my preferences. While made for Debian based apt systems, I believe PC Linux also uses a version of Synaptic with rpm packages?
That issue in the software update settings that will not stick was in zorin 14 as well. I think its a minor bug.