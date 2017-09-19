How to Restore the Legacy System Tray in GNOME Shell

GNOME 3.26 removed the traditional system tray from the right corner of the top menu bar. There’s no way to re-enable it. It isn’t part of GNOME anymore. Instead, they’ve introduced a new system tray in the lower-left corner of the screen.

Don’t worry, there’s a super easy way to get your old system tray back, and it doesn’t require any extra package or crazy install process. It’s just an awesome add-on for the GNOME shell.

GNOME shell add-ons are easiest to install when you use an extension for Firefox. Yeah, it seems sort of counter-intuitive, but it lets you browse the GNOME extension website and enable and disable different extensions on the fly without opening up any other menus.

Head over to the extension’s page and add it to Firefox.

TopIcons is the best option available for recreating the traditional style of a system tray. Since you have the Firefox extension installed, you can head over to its page and toggle the switch on the upper-right section of the page. GNOME will automatically enable TopIcons Plus on your system, and your old familiar system tray will return.

The removal of the legacy system tray in Gnome will surely irk many users. Luckily there are extensions that you can install to restore the features. Do you know of any other way to restore the legacy system tray?