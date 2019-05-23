Microsoft Adds Linux Kernel to Windows – How Does this Affect You?

Linux is no stranger to Windows. In the past we’ve reported on how Linux was implemented into Windows 10. Recently, Microsoft has gone the additional step and announced an update for the implementation of a whole Linux kernel to the operating system. But what does this mean, and – most importantly – what does it mean for Windows users?
Why Microsoft Is Adding a Linux Kernel
Again, Linux isn’t totally new on Windows. For a while now Windows 10 had what’s called the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). WSL focused on allowing Windows to run Linux tools such as Bash. It didn’t allow people to actually boot up a full-blown Linux GUI such as KDE, but it did give Windows users a way to run Linux tools without the need of a virtual machine.
Now Microsoft is aiming to get a full kernel into Windows. This will call for a new version of the Windows Subsystem for Linux, predictably called WSL2. It’s the first time that a Linux kernel has been put into Windows and marks the next advancement of Linux support within Windows.
Which Kernel Is Being Used?
Linux enthusiasts may be disappointed to hear that Windows isn’t planning to use a currently existing kernel. They’re making their own variant which is then implemented into Windows.
However, WSL2 won’t come with its own userspace; you can customize which one is installed in WSL2. This gives some freedom to customize your WSL2, even if it’s not as much as some users may like.
Is This a Virtual Machine for Linux?
If you’re looking to run a full Linux desktop on Windows, you’ll be disappointed with this update! While you’ll be able to run Linux in this update, it won’t be like a virtual machine. However, if you want to run specific Linux tools within Windows itself, you’ll probably find WSL2 a worthwhile addition.
Is This a Sign of Windows Fighting Linux?
When we last touched upon this topic, we asked the question if it was a sign that Windows was trying to eliminate Linux — or at least`1 combat it. At the time it felt like Windows was taking a prod at Linux; now, with this entire kernel custom-made by Microsoft themselves, this feeling is stronger than ever.
By implementing a kernel into Windows 10, Microsoft is probably hoping to stop people dual-booting with Linux. Why swap between Windows and Linux when you can just do everything on WSL2? It’s a convenient way for someone to use Linux tools within Windows without the need of a VM or dual-boot.
However – much like we said last time – this change is unlikely to convert any Linux users into Windows. Linux users have more of a problem with Windows 10 itself and are unlikely to install Windows 10 over their favorite distro. In fact, with the recent Windows update facade, Linux users are probably far and away from adopting Windows 10!
Kernel Panic
With Windows 10 opening up to Linux, the next update will contain an entire custom-made kernel. While it’s not a full-blown distro, it is a useful tool for running Linux tools in Windows – even if some Linux users feel as if Microsoft is trying to combat the OS.
Do you think this is a case of Microsoft fighting off its competition? Or is this simply a convenient tool with no malcontent? Let us know below.
“Do you think this is a case of Microsoft fighting off its competition?”
Based on Microsft’s history since the mid 80’s, this looks like a feeble attempt at “Embrace, Extend, Extinguish”. A leopard does not change its spots and Microsoft does not change its SOP.
I think Microsoft has figured out it can’t beat Linux on anything but the desktop, and there not with developers, but it is certainly trying to take Linux over and monetize Linux. Microsoft cares about one thing, M-O-N-E-Y.
Dragonmouth is exactly correct. The unethical PoS known as Microshaft is just trying to make itself into an actual decent OS and is abusing the ‘Free as in beer’ concept of taking Linux and making it their own. The money will be thrown around for the next ten years until M$ can attempt to taked it to court and say ‘It’s ours!’, kinda like those useless air-wasters SCO tried to do 20 years ago (15 years?).
Microsoft is crapware and run by unethical, air-wasting turds and used by sub-morons (for the most part) who can barely turn their systems on, much less use anything more than e-mail and play games.
It’s still Windows. :(
Meh, it’s a welcome addition but as for practicality it is like a clown car with train wheels added. It could ride the rails, but you’re probably better off taking an actual train. As for multi-booting I dropped windows for Linux due to performance and the feeling windows had a life of its own. Both setups were pretty much identical software wise, as this experiment took place on my Win10 work laptop.
Microsoft including the Linux kernel seems more like a shot at MacOS, than Linux. Proper command line tools are a major time saver in any OS. Maybe Microsoft seen how painful Powershell is to use, and decided to compete with the rest of the OS’s. If Microsoft wanted to kill Linux, they’d make Windows open source.
Linux kernal has mostly been on store for more than a year now coz I had downloaded it last year, so I guess this like a 1+ year delayed news
OS Wars !!
Yes, this is an attempt by M$ to take over or destroy Linux, just as they have been trying to do for years! No one with any brains at all will touch the Windows 10 Spy/Virus with a 10 meter cattle prod!! Every big update and many of the smaller ones break things and cause major headaches, you can’t shut off the embedded spyware, M$ wants to make everyone their digital slaves!