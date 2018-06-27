How to Make Your Server Invisible with Knockd

When you have a server that is publicly accessible, hackers can easily scan your IP address and check for open ports (particularly port 22 that is used for SSH) on your server. One way to hide your server from hackers is knockd. Knockd is a is a port-knock server. It listens to all traffic on an ethernet or other available interfaces, waiting for special sequences of port-hits. Clients such as telnet or Putty initiate port-hits by sending a TCP or packet to a port on the server.

In this article we will look at how we can use knockd to hide services running on a Linux server.

Knockd is available in most distro’s repositories. On a Debian/Ubuntu/Ubuntu-based server, you can use the apt-get command to install knockd.

For Fedora, CentOS, or REHL users, you can use the yum command:

If you don’t have Iptables installed on your server, install it now.

The package iptables-persistent takes over the automatic loading of saved iptables.

Next, you need to allow already established connections as well as current sessions through iptables. Use the following command to achieve this task:

Next, you need to block all incoming connections to port 22 SSH.

Now let’s save the firewall rules via the following commands:

You can go ahead and check whether you have indeed blocked port 22 by connecting to your server via your computer.

Now it is time to configure knockd default settings. It is located at “/etc/knockd.conf.” To do so, change to the knockd configuration file using the following command:

For illustration purposes, I am using the leafpad editor. On your server you can use nano or Vi.

The screenshot shows the knockd configuration file.

Options : You can find configuration options for Knockd in this field. As you can see in the screenshot above, it uses syslog for logging.

: You can find configuration options for Knockd in this field. As you can see in the screenshot above, it uses syslog for logging. OpenSSH : This field is made up of sequence, sequence timeout, command and tcp flags.

: This field is made up of sequence, sequence timeout, command and tcp flags. Sequence : It shows the port sequence that can be used as a pattern by the client to initiate an action.

: It shows the port sequence that can be used as a pattern by the client to initiate an action. Sequence Timeout : It shows total time allocated to Clients to complete the required port knock sequence.

: It shows total time allocated to Clients to complete the required port knock sequence. Command : This is the command that will be executed once the knocking sequence by the client matches the pattern in the sequence field.

: This is the command that will be executed once the knocking sequence by the client matches the pattern in the sequence field. TCP_FLAGS: This is the flag that must be set on the knocks issued by the client. If the flag was incorrect but the knock pattern bcorrect, the action will not be triggered.

Use the following procedure to enable the knockd service in “/etc/default/knock.”

Change value from 0 to 1 as shown in the screenshot.

Afterwards, save and close the file “/etc/default/knockd.”

Next, you can start the knockd service by using one of the following commands:

or

Now it’s time to test your Linux SSH server. To open port 22 at a specified IP address, use the following on your computer. (You will need to install knockd on your computer, too)

You need to replace “my-server-ip” with your server’s IP address.

You can now connect to port 22 SSH by using the following command:

After you have finished with whatever you wanted to do via port 22, you can close it using the following command:

With knockd, you are well-assured that your SSH server is secured nad safe from attackers with sophisticated scanners. In addition, you are completely in charge of your SSH server.