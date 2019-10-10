How to Install OSMC on a Raspberry Pi

If you want to use the Kodi media center on your Raspberry Pi, you have a few options. You can either install it on your chosen Linux distribution like Raspbian, or you can also run it, standalone, using OSMC.

OSMC is designed and built with the Raspberry Pi in mind. Here’s how you can install OSMC on your model of Raspberry Pi.

Downloading OSMC

If you want to install OSMC, you have two options. You can either download an OSMC disk image and flash it yourself using software like balenaEtcher, or you can use an all-in-one OSMC download and flashing tool available for Windows and macOS users.

The easiest tool to use is the all-in-one tool. Windows and Mac users can download the OSMC installer and follow the instructions below to begin the installation progress.

If you’re on Linux, the all-in-one tool isn’t available for you to use. Download the latest OSMC disk image instead and unpack the img.gz file, ready to flash to your SD card. Open a terminal and type:

Replace “OSMC_File” with the name of your OSMC disk image.

Flashing OSMC to an SD Card on Windows and macOS

Once you’ve downloaded the OSMC installer on Windows or macOS, open it to begin. At the initial installation screen, select your language and OSMC device. In this case, select your model of Raspberry Pi.

The new Raspberry Pi 4 model isn’t currently listed in the OSMC installer. If you’re installing OSMC on a Raspberry Pi 4, select “Raspberry Pi 2/3” instead.

Once you’re ready, click the arrow button to proceed. You’ll select the version of OSMC to install in the next menu. The versions are dated, so select the latest release, then click the forward arrow button to proceed to the next menu.

Select where you want to install OSMC to. The likeliest option for your Raspberry Pi is to run OSMC from your SD card, so make sure that “from an SD card” is selected. Click the forward arrow to proceed.

The next menu will allow you to configure your Raspberry Pi’s network settings in advance. If you plan on using a wired, ethernet connection, select “wired connection.” If you’re connecting your Raspberry Pi to a Wi-Fi network, choose “wireless connection.”

Press the forward arrow to proceed to the next menu.

If you select “wireless connection,” you’ll have to provide your Wi-Fi network SSID (the Wi-Fi name you connect to). You’ll also need to provide the type of encryption as well as the password (“key”).

Type these details in, double-check they’re correct, then click the forward arrow to proceed.

Confirm the exact location where you want to install OSMC in the next menu, then click the forward arrow.

Finally, confirm that you agree with the OSMC license agreement by clicking the checkbox. Click the forward arrow to begin flashing OSMC to your chosen SD card.

Once the OSMC all-in-one installer is complete, safely remove your SD card and place it in your Raspberry Pi.

Power up your Raspberry Pi, and OSMC should be ready for you to use.

Flashing OSMC to an SD Card Using Linux

If you’re on Linux, the quickest and easiest way to flash your OSMC disk image is to use the dd command. First, determine the Linux drive name for your SD card (for example, “/dev/sdb/”).

To find your SD card Linux drive name, type:

Once you have your drive, type the following to begin flashing OSMC to your SD card:

Wait for dd to complete flashing your OSMC image file to your SD card. Once it’s complete, remove it from your PC and place it in your Raspberry Pi. OSMC will be ready for you to configure and use.

Enjoy the Big Screen Experience with OSMC

OSMC offers you the Kodi experience on your Pi without needing to boot into a separate operating system first. Once OSMC is installed, you can configure it further with add-ons and custom themes.

There are other ways you can put your Raspberry Pi to good use, too. If you want to use your Raspberry Pi as a retro gaming machine, install Kodi on RetroPie instead.