How to Make Your Own Personal Cloud with NextCloud and Ubuntu

Have you ever wanted to have your own private Dropbox, something that lets you manage and distribute files online but with no company telling you about data limits, bandwidth restrictions or even disabling certain file-types? Great news! This dream can easily be made a reality with the help of software known as Nextcloud.

This software makes it so anyone with a server can host and distribute their own storage and effectively have their own cloud! In this guide we’ll go over everything you need to know to make your own personal cloud storage solution – from going over the hardware required, getting the operating system in order, and even setting up syncing clients. Let’s get started!

Note: Nextcloud is a fork of Owncloud which is another self-hosted Dropbox clone.

Let’s discuss the types of servers that are best to set up a home cloud powered by the NextCloud storage software. To start, the server should be running the latest version of Ubuntu server (or at the very least be running a version that supports snaps). Why Ubuntu server and not something like Redhat or CentOS? Simple, the developers of NextCloud currently distribute a snap package with the latest NextCloud software, something that these other operating systems don’t offer.

Additionally, NextCloud, when installed in other ways, takes a long time to set up and is not very user-friendly. By installing the snap version, zero setup is required, and everything pretty much works.

The developers have said in the past that it is hard to update NextCloud when they are based on distributions or integrated repositories. Ubuntu’s snap technology allows them to get the latest security updates to you as soon as possible on their own terms.

Hardware devices that are perfect for making your own cloud solution:

Any used or old DDR2-era (or better) 64bit PC/laptop that can stay on 24/7

Raspberry Pi 2 or 3 that can run Ubuntu Snappy Core

Any home or enterprise grade server

Users will need to make a USB image to install the latest version of Ubuntu server. Download the ISO disk image from this page.

Raspberry Pi 2/3 users

The Pi doesn’t currently run a traditional version of the Ubuntu server. Instead, users must use Ubuntu Snappy Core. Download the image here. Extract the image in the terminal:

gunzip -d * .img.xz

Follow the Ubuntu wiki to get started with Snappy Core’s first boot. You will need to sign up with Canonical, using an email address.

With the disk image downloaded, it’s time to make the USB (or SD) install medium. Download the USB/SD tool Etcher. Follow the instructions on the page to create your installation USB or SD if you are using a Raspberry Pi 2/3. It is an easy three-step process.

Plug in your USB device and configure your machine to boot from it via the BIOS. For some, this key may be F2 or DEL. For others, it is Esc. It is best to research the manual to be sure.

With Ubuntu server loaded, select the correct language on the language screen, then press Enter on the option “Install Ubuntu Server.” This will take the user through a menu that asks what the keyboard layout and country is. Select the appropriate options and move on to the next page.

Users will then be asked to enter a hostname for Ubuntu server. Enter “ubuntu-server,” “ubuntu-nextcloud,” “Ubuntu” or something to that effect. Then, using the arrow keys, navigate to the “Continue” button, and press Enter to move to the next page.

On the next page the installation tool will ask the user to set up a username and a password that goes with this username. Enter a username, and a secure but memorable password, then select “Continue” to move to the next page.

Next in the installation process, the user must tell Ubuntu server how to install to the hard drive. Select “guided – use entire disk.” This lets the system automatically set up partitions. No tinkering or manual partitioning is necessary. With this option selected, the installation will begin.

Soon after the initial Ubuntu server data finishes copying to the system, users will have to tweak a setting. The security updates a feature, to be exact. This feature, when enabled, allows the system to automatically install security updates. Select “install automatically.”

Lastly, before the installation finishes, some packages are needed. Using the spacebar, find “LAMP server” and select it. Additionally, select “OpenSSH server” if you want remote shell access ready to go. When the packages are selected, press the Enter key to install them to the system.

Ubuntu Server is installed to the system. Now it is possible to get NextCloud working. Install the software on the system with this command:

sudo snap install nextcloud

With NextCloud installed, use the command ifconfig to find the internal IP address of the server. Using the web browser on a phone, tablet or computer, go to the internal IP address as if it were a website.

This will bring up the Nextcloud Setup Wizard. This wizard will prompt the user to set up an admin account with a password.

After creating the Admin account in next Cloud, the webUI will load, and the user will then have complete administrative control. Access Nextcloud at any time by heading to (in the web browser) the internal IP address used earlier.

Files from the admin account can be uploaded directly from the web via the browser (just like Google Drive, Dropbox and One Drive). Don’t like the web? Download the official sync client for Linux, Mac or Windows. There’s also an Android and iOS app, too.

Uploading files

Upload a file or directory to your Nextcloud by clicking the “+” icon, then clicking the upload button.

Creating new users

Users cannot register on Nextcloud. Instead, the admin must make a new account. Go to the top-right corner of the web UI and click on “admin.” Find “Users” and select it. This will bring you to the user management area.

Using the UI, set the username and password for the new user. Additionally, add the user to a new group by clicking “+ Add group.”

To modify how much storage a particular user is allowed to use, go to “Quota” and either select a preset option or enter your own storage quota limit.

Syncing

To sync, enter the local IP address into the Nextcloud sync client.

Next, enter your username and password.

With the information entered, the Nextcloud client will create a Nextcloud folder on your local machine. Place anything you wish to sync inside it. The sync tool will detect it and upload the files.

Cloud storage is a fact of modern-day life. Everyone has a Dropbox, a Google Drive, or something to that effect. As a result, large technology companies have large servers which hold precious, private information. For some, the trade-off and privacy risk is alright. They feel that Dropbox, etc., are reliable and versatile, and they’re willing to take the risk.

Nextcloud isn’t for those types of people. This software is for those who see the benefits of cloud storage but want to totally control their data. It is my hope that with this guide more and more people will embrace Nextcloud and break free of proprietary cloud storage services.

Do you host your own cloud solution? Why or why not? Tell us below!