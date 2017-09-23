Kliqqi is a social community content management system that allows you to create responsive and beautifully-designed online social media communities. With Kliqqi you can host and create your own social network similar to Twitter or Facebook. In this tutorial we will show you how to install Kliqqi on Ubuntu.

Assuming you have a Ubuntu server, you will need to have the following applications installed and running:

Apache2

PHP – at least version 5.4

MySQL – at least version 5.1

Before we start, the first step will be creating a database and a user for Kliqqi. In your server log in to MySQL and create a Kliqqi database using the following commands:

mysql - u root - p CREATE DATABASE kliqqi ;

Create a database user with privileges to access the Kliqqi database. We can do that using the commands below:

GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON `kliqqi` . * TO 'kliqquser' @ 'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'password' ; FLUSH PRIVILEGES ;

Replace ‘password’ with your own password.

Exit from the MySQL console using the exit or \q commands.

After getting the database set up, we are now going to install Kliqqi. You can find a stable version on its download page. Use the command below to download it:

wget -c https: // www.kliqqi.com / download / 2268 / -O Kliqqi1112017.zip

After the download is complete, extract the zipped file using the command below:

unzip Kliqqi1112017.zip

Move the “Kliqqi” directory to Apache’s web root directory.

sudo mv Kliqqi1112017 / var / www / kliqqi

Change the ownership of the kliqqi directory using the command below:

sudo chown -R www-data:www-data / var / www / kliqqi

Create a new configuration file for apache on “/etc/apache2/sites-available/kliqqi.conf” and add the content shown below:

< VirtualHost *: 80 > ServerName kliqqi.exampleserver.xyz DocumentRoot /var/www/kliqqi < Directory /var/www/kliqqi> Options - Indexes + FollowSymLinks +MultiViews AllowOverride All Required all granted </ Directory > ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/kliqqi.exampleserver.xyz-error.log CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/kliqqi.exampleserver.xyz-access.log combined </ VirtualHost >

Change “kliqqi.exampleserver.xyz” to the domain name you are using to host kliqqi. Finally, enable the site and restart Apache using the following commands:

sudo a2ensite kliqqi sudo service apache2 reload

Open your favorite web browser and point to the kliqqi installation URL, which should be “http://kliqqi-domain-name.com/install/install.php,” which will take you to a page similar to the one below. Select your language.

Choose the language you want and then click on Next Step on the screen that comes up. The next step is database configuration. You will enter the database credentials that we created earlier. Click the “Check Settings” button.

Clicking on “Check Settings” above updates the database configuration file for kliqqi. Click on the Next Step button when complete.

The database schemas will then be created in the next step. You will also add the administrator credentials to use with kliqqi in this step. You will then be taken to a page similar to the one below.

Clicking on “Login to dashboard” takes you to the login page where you will enter the admin credentials that you set up.

You can now access the dashboard where you are able to edit kliqqi settings to your preferences. It looks like the following image.

At the front end you can now create posts, create groups, have followers and even follow other people. Clicking on home in the screen above takes you to the home page where you can submit your first story for your followers to see. It looks like the following image.

While still on the home page you can click on “Groups” in the top menu where you will be able to create a group or search for a group to join. This screen will look like the following image.

You can also choose to view your profile and edit it, see your followers and even search for people to follow.

Kliqqi comes as a very important system that can be used in different areas to create an online social media community. You can use it to create a social media community just for your friends, workmates or even schoolmates. It has reduced the work that is involved in writing code to develop complex social media communities.

Do you know any other system that is better that kliqqi? Let us know in the comments section.