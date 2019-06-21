How to Install Android Add-ons From Magisk Manager

Magisk is a popular way to root your Android device and manage root permissions for your apps. It’s easy to use and set up. What most people don’t know, though, is Magisk also makes it super simple to download and flash popular Android add-on software. These add-ons usually enhance Android itself, bringing improvements like better sound processing, new fonts and emojis, and loads of patches and plugins to enhance what’s already there.

Magisk’s module system isn’t just convenient for flashing these extras – it also helps you keep them updated and manage them.

Install Magisk and Root Your Device

Before you can use Magisk Manager, you’re going to need to install it. Begin by following our Magisk install guide to get set up.

Install a Magisk Module

Open the Magisk Manager app on your Android device. The icon is the Magisk mask logo.

When you first arrive on the home screen, you’ll see your current version of Magisk and the Magisk Manager listed. Make sure there aren’t any updates for it either. If there are, install them first.

With Magisk fully up to date, press the three-line menu in the upper-left of your screen. The menu will slide out, showing you the available options for Magisk. Select “Downloads” to see which modules are available.

Scroll through the absolutely massive list, and take a look around. There are a lot of modules available, and the list is constantly growing. If there’s something specific that you want, use the search icon (magnifying glass) in the upper-right corner of the screen to search directly.

When you find something you like, press the download icon to the right of it. Magisk will ask you if you want to cancel (No Thanks), download, or install the package. Choose “Install” to download and automatically install the module.

Magisk will spring into action, downloading your module. Then, it’ll display a terminal window where it’s flashing your device. When it’s finished, you’ll see a Reboot button pop up in the lower-right of your screen. Tap to restart your device.

Once your device restarts, your new module will be loaded. Depending on what you picked, it may or may not be obvious. The example used appears as an app on your system.

Updating Modules

Magisk Manager also provides the option to update your modules when a new version arrives. If you’ve ever managed custom-flashed modules on Android before, you know that this one is a major lifesaver.

Start by opening Magisk Manager again. Just like before, pull out the menu. Return to the “Downloads” section. This time, you’ll see any installed modules at the top of the listing. Any updates will be listed first.

Press the download icon next to your module with an available update. Magisk will ask again if you want to install the update.

Magisk will get to work downloading and flashing your update. When it’s done, you’ll see the “Reboot” button again. Reboot to apply your update.

As you can see, Magisk is a fantastic tool to gain access to some of Android’s most powerful features. With these modules, you can seriously tailor Android to your needs, adding the functionality and extras that you want most.