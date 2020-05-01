With the release of another Fedora version, it is now possible to upgrade to Fedora 32. If you are looking to upgrade to Fedora 32, there are several ways to do it. Here you’ll learn how to upgrade with the graphical tools available to you via Gnome Software and through the command line with the DNF plugin “dnf-plugin-system-upgrade.”

Reports say that updates have gone smoothly thus far, including with kernel modules (particularly with the proprietary Nvidia driver). This is typical for Fedora, but in case you have problems, it’s recommended to make a backup of your important data and configurations before updating.

How to Upgrade to Fedora 32 Using the Terminal

Regardless of whether you are starting from Fedora 30 or 31, the first thing to do is update your system via DNF. This can be done by entering the following command into the terminal:

When the command finishes, you’ll want to install the DNF plugin “dnf-plugin-system-upgrade” using the following command:

You can use this plugin to upgrade to a new release of Fedora. If you’re currently on Fedora 30, it is possible to incrementally upgrade to Fedora 31, then to Fedora 32. This tutorial updates straight to Fedora 32.

To upgrade, enter the command below:

You’ll be prompted to run another command automatically. Just type y and press Enter.

This command will refresh all of your repositories to ensure you’re getting all of the most updated packages. This may take a little while, depending on your network connection and how quickly DNF is working.

The next prompt will list all of the packages and ask your permission before going forward. Type y and press Enter. This will download quite a few packages, so feel free to grab a coffee or tea and come back to your upgrade.

When the command completes, it will give you a prompt that tells you what to do next. In order to complete the upgrade, run the following command:

This will likely take a long time, so it’s time for another break.

When your system boots, it will be the brand-new Fedora 32 desktop that greets you. Enjoy all of the new features that come with GNOME Shell 3.36, including the revamped lock screen, password peaking on login and authentication screens, an easy to find Do-Not-Disturb switch in the Notifications Area, and the dedicated Extensions app.

How to Upgrade to Fedora 32 Using GNOME Software

The other way to upgrade to Fedora 32 is through GNOME Software. This is easier for those users who may be concerned about using the terminal or those who just prefer the simplicity of working through the GUI. Regardless, the steps are very simple and are as follows:

1. Open the Activities Overview, whether by mousing up to the upper-left corner, clicking the word “Activities” in the upper-left corner, or pressing the Super key, usually the Win or Command key, depending on your keyboard layout.

2. Once there, when you see Software in your favorites, open it.

3. Once Software is open, click on Updates in the top menu bar.

4. You should see a screen that says, “Fedora 32 Now Available.” Click “Download.” This will take a little bit of time.

5. Once the download finishes, you will see the button to install. Click “Install” and enter your password.

6. A screen will come up stating that you should back up your data and plug your computer into a power source if it’s a laptop. Click “Restart & Install.”

7. Like the prompt said, the upgrade will take quite a while. Grab a drink or a snack and come back a little later.

8. Once the update completes, you’ll be greeted once again with the new Fedora 32 desktop.

Enjoy all of those improvements with GNOME Shell 3.36. With your new upgrade, you may want to install some Microsoft Truetype fonts or even play Witcher 3 on it.

