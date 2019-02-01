How to Install Google Chrome in Ubuntu

So you want to run the world’s most popular browser on your Linux machine, but you’re not sure where to start? You’re not alone.

Most users who try to install Google Chrome in Ubuntu tend to use an App Store or go through Ubuntu Software to do it, seeing as the Linux distro is built around repos. What they don’t know is that Google Chrome isn’t available in any major Linux distribution archives, but this shouldn’t be a cause for concern.

You can actually download Google Chrome for Linux easily and then install it on Linux Mint, Ubuntu, or other Linux distros. These are the steps to follow to install Google Chrome in Ubuntu.

Google Chrome is not found in the Ubuntu software repository, so we need to download the installer from its website.

1. Go to the official Google Chrome download for Linux page and click “Download Chrome.”

2. Select the package for your Linux platform. This may be the 64-bit .deb (for Debian/Ubuntu), 64-bit .rpm (for Fedora/openSUSE) or, if you don’t use either of those, you can get a community-supported version.

3. On the same page read the Google Chrome Terms of Service, then click the blue “Accept & Install” button if you’re happy with what they have to offer (or don’t care what is written on it). The installer file should start to download.

4. If this didn’t work for you, try a direct download of Google Chrome for Linux.

5. Once the installer download is completed, open your file manager and double-click on the installer package to begin the installation.

6. Click the “Install” button once the software app opens.

7. If prompted, enter your password.

8. Click “Launch” once the install is complete to open Google Chrome. You can also search for and open it from the app menu.

On the first run, you may get a prompt asking if you want to make Google Chrome your default browser. If so, then check the box and click OK.

A browser window will open, after which you can sign in with your Google account. Do this to sync your passwords, bookmarks, and any extensions you may have.

Once Chrome is installed, Google’s official repository is added to your system. This means you’ll get automatic updates on Chrome via the Software Update tool on your desktop, as they’re released.

Google Chrome for 32-bit Ubuntu

If you happen to get errors in compatibility after using the steps above, you’re probably using a 32-bit Linux system. In this case Google Chrome cannot be installed because Chrome for 32-bit Ubuntu was axed by Google in 2016.

The good news, though, is that you can still install an open-source version of Chrome known as Chromium on Ubuntu. You can get this from the Ubuntu Software app (or its equivalent).

Were you able to install Google Chrome in Ubuntu on your machine? Share with us in the comments.