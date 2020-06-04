How to Install Fonts in Ubuntu 20.04

Most people will probably consider the collection of fonts that comes with the latest version of Ubuntu as “more than enough.” Others, though, may need (much) more in their line of work. And some would like to have more choices. If you, too, would like to install more fonts in Ubuntu 20.04, read on, for this is precisely what this tutorial tackles.

The Mainstay: Microsoft Core Fonts

As long as their installer is available, Microsoft’s Core Fonts will feature in every tutorial about adding fonts to a Linux installation. Some of them remain hugely popular, and you may need them, especially if you’re collaborating with Windows users. To install them, fire up your favorite terminal and enter:

Individual Free Fonts

Ubuntu doesn’t come with every font under the sun by default. There are many more you can get individually, however, to extend your font collection. You can install them, as with any other package, using:

Replace “PACKAGE_NAME” with any of the following:

fonts-cantarell

lmodern

ttf-aenigma

ttf-georgewilliams

ttf-bitstream-vera

ttf-sjfonts

ttf-unifont

fonts-entypo

fonts-isabella

fonts-mplus

fonts-prociono

ttf-anonymous-pro

ttf-engadget

ttf-staypuft

ttf-summersby

All at Once

If you don’t only need one or two more fonts but have decided to drastically expand your collection with everything we mentioned up until now, don’t install each package individually. You can bring them all on board at once by combining their installation in a single apt command, like:

Copy the line above, paste it in your terminal, press Enter, and soon you’ll be playing with a ton of new fonts.

Manual TTF Installation

If you already have a specific TrueType Font (or more) that you want to install, you only have to copy it to a specific folder.

First, make sure that what you have is in TTF format. If you downloaded some fonts from a site, they might be compressed in an archive that you will have to extract. We won’t get into details about how to do that since it depends on the archive format, and there are dozens available.

When you have one or more TTF files in a folder, to install them, move them to the hidden “fonts” folder in your Home directory with:

If you have more than one TTF file in a folder, you can move them all at once using:

This can be done as long as they all have a TTF file extension.

If you need the fonts to be available system-wide so other users can make use of them too, use this command instead:

Update the Font Cache

If your fonts don’t show up in any application, you can try manually updating the fonts cache with:

For system-wide fonts:

If they still don’t appear, double-check that they were in TTF format and that you have copied them to the correct folder, “~/.fonts.” Check that they have been copied with:

Fonts in Action

Your new fonts should be available in any application that supports the manual selection of TrueType Fonts. For example, run LibreOffice Writer, type something, select it with your mouse, and change the font from the pull-down menu. Your new fonts should appear among the previously available ones.

As you can see, it is very easy to install fonts in Ubuntu 20.04. If you have read our Ubuntu 20.04 review, you will know that it is fast and stable. Are you currently using Ubuntu 20.04? Tell us in the comments section below.

