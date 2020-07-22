How to Hide Desktop Icons in Ubuntu 20.04

If hiding the top bar and side panel isn’t enough, and you want everything gone from your Ubuntu desktop, then you’d probably also like to get rid of those pesky icons on its surface. Read on to learn how you can hide desktop icons in Ubuntu 20.04.

The extensions prefs app

The latest versions of Ubuntu include by default an “Extensions” app, allowing you to modify and expand how your desktop works. You can find it among your existing apps.

Hide Icons In Ubuntu Find In Apps

If it is not installed for some reason, open the terminal and type:

sudo apt install gnome-shell-extension-prefs
Hide Icons In Ubuntu Apt Install

After the app is installed, find it and run it.

Two Clicks Away

Support for hiding all desktop icons is already built into the Extensions app, so you only have to click on the “Desktop Icons” switch to toggle their displays on or off.

Hide Icons In Ubuntu Extensions Prefs App

In most cases, though, you’ll also need a second click – the Extensions’ effects won’t be applied on your desktop if you don’t enable the Extensions themselves. That’s done from the toggle switch at the top of the window next to the “Extensions” title.

Hide Icons In Ubuntu Enable Extensions

If you don’t want to hide all icons on your desktop, just the Home folder and Trash icons, leave the support for icons enabled. Then, click on the cog button next to the toggle switch, leading to a new window with some extra options.

Hide Icons In Ubuntu Customize Icons

From this window you can use the pull-down menu on the top to define the size of your desktop icons and enable or disable the display of the Home folder and Trash icons through two respective switches.

Hide Icons In Ubuntu Clean Desktop

By hiding both the top and side panels and desktop icons, you can have an ultra-clean, Zen-like desktop. The only visible elements will be your wallpaper and your windows. If you’re a fan of clean aesthetics or minimalism, you’ll probably love the results.

