The Complete Guide to PlayStation Emulation on Ubuntu

The original Playstation was undoubtedly a great game console. It was the first console to bring disk-based games to the mainstream, and it was home to a whole host of now classic games, spawning more than a few legendary franchises.
The day of the PS1 has long passed, but the games are still great, and the options to play them now are unfortunately limited. However, there is hope with emulators. For Linux systems like Ubuntu, one of the best emulators is PCSXR, and it’s available right from the default Ubuntu repositories.
PCSXR is a reboot of a classic PS1 emulator, PCSX, which was abandoned. PCSXR is very easy to use, and it has a lot of great controls to make playing your games an enjoyable experience.
Install PCSXR
Since PCSXR is in the default repositories, just install it with Apt.
sudo apt install pcsxr
Yes, it’s really that simple.
PCSXR Options
Open PCSXR. Depending on your desktop environment, it’ll be listed under the “Games” section of your launcher, or you can just search for it in GNOME.
There’s not a whole lot going on when you first open the emulator. There really doesn’t have to be, though. Click on the memory card icon first.
A new window will pop up with two columns. Those columns list potential save blocks on two virtual memory cards. Below each row there’s a button to change the location of your virtual memory card. You can keep making them, so you’re probably never going to run out of space to save your games.
Head back to the main window. Click on the monitor icon this time. That’ll open your graphical options. There’s not a lot that you need to do here, but you can change the emulator’s screen size, which is really nice because the default screen is really small.
There are also sound and controller options there. You can have a look around there too. The controller is just a simple table, so it’s not hard to set up the controller of your choosing to work with PCSXR.
Getting Games
You have a couple of options when it comes to getting games. Ideally, you have your own games, and you can actually just insert them into your computer’s disk drive and run them from PCSXR. The first icon in the menu is for just that. It’s kind of a pain to use physical CDs all the time though, and not every computer today has a disk drive.
You can, however, make copies of your games for continued use. If you have an available disk drive (USB or internal) and the physical games, you can load the CD images onto your computer and use them whenever you choose. It’s very easy on Ubuntu.
Insert a disk into the drive. Then, copy the image to a designated location with enough space. Just be careful doing this, and be sure to specify an output file name. The
dd utility can easily wipe a hard drive clean if you’re not paying attention.
sudo dd if=/dev/sr0 of=/path/to/game.iso
PCSXR can use the resulting ISO file.
When all else fails, you can find and download ROMs online. Downloading ROMs is a nasty legal gray area though, so be sure you know the laws in your area. In a lot of cases, downloading a digital copy of a game you already own is considered okay, but still check to be sure. Also, be cautious of your download sources. There’s a lot of malware out there tied to shady download sites that provide ROMs.
Playing a Game
Playing games with PCSXR is very easy. Assuming you have a game image, either one you ripped yourself or from a download, you can click the second icon from the left on the top menu of PCSXR. It looks like a little Playstation. That’ll open a window that lets you browse to your game image. When you select it, the game will open and begin playing through PCSXR.
Control your game with whichever controls you set up. Of course, with PCSXR being a PC-based emulator, the keyboard will always work as a default.
You’re all set up and ready to enjoy the glory days of the original Playstation on your Ubuntu desktop. It’s a good idea to organize your game images and memory card saves someplace where you can easily find them. No one likes digging around for misplaced CDs, even if it is in digital form.
This article was first published in March 2008 and was updated in June 2018.
thanks a lot
If I just bought old Playstation games could I use the CDs?
@cneil: Yes. The CD will work on the emulator.
(pSX:1914): GLib-GObject-CRITICAL **: g_signal_handler_disconnect: assertion `G_TYPE_CHECK_INSTANCE (instance)’ failed
pSX: pcm_params.c:2259: snd_pcm_hw_refine: Assertion `pcm && params’ failed.
Aborted
sonja@sonja:~/pSX$
It crashes after I load the .bin and before showing the Sony screen.
@Sonja: Check your sound setting. If your media player are on, close down all and try again.
I have the same problem as Sonja but I don’t have any media players on. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
Looks like the PSX emulator is shipped with debian/ubuntu by default
I did a ‘ apt-cache search pcsx ‘ and ….
pcsx – Transition package for pcsx-df
pcsx-bin – Sony PlayStation emulator — binary
pcsx-df – Sony PlayStation emulator — binary
pcsx-i18n – Sony PlayStation emulator — extra languages
I have just installed a psx emulator. I downloaded the scph1001.bin bio and have a rom in my cdimages file I start the emulator and a “BIOS NOT FOUND” screen pops up I click ok and I put the scph1001.bin in and click ok nothing happens.
I run Ubuntu 8.1
and im a newb
I need to know how to get my psx emulator to work.
I also have a pentium 2
Using a P2 to run playstation games is insane. It will be really slow. As far as your question.
Linux is case sensitive.
The bios file should be in your pSX/bios dir.
Hi,
I’m a newbie and I have this problem after I add the ’scph1001.bin’ and before SONY screen.
Here what terminal tells me (last line):
(pSX:8124): GLib-GObject-CRITICAL **: g_signal_handler_disconnect: assertion `G_TYPE_CHECK_INSTANCE (instance)’ failed
[src/linux/sound.cpp, line 215]: ‘snd_pcm_hw_params_set_access(pcm_handle,hwparams,SND_PCM_ACCESS_MMAP_INTERLEAVED)’ returned ‘Invalid argument’
pad=0
Segmentation fault
I’ve tried this: http://psxemulator.proboards.com/index.cgi?board=support&action=display&thread=2998 but no luck. Can anyone help me?
I’ve used the emulator named PCSX and I’ve inserted the CD, but my Ubuntu (9.04) can’t see it as like as the cd doesn’t exist…what could i do?
Thanks
Nevermind, I’m good now.
It’s good ^^
Thanks for your share.
I keep getting this fault, im running 9.10
(pSX:10751): GLib-GObject-WARNING **: invalid (NULL) pointer instance
(pSX:10751): GLib-GObject-CRITICAL **: g_signal_connect_data: assertion `G_TYPE_CHECK_INSTANCE (instance)’ failed
(pSX:10751): GLib-GObject-WARNING **: invalid (NULL) pointer instance
(pSX:10751): GLib-GObject-CRITICAL **: g_signal_connect_data: assertion `G_TYPE_CHECK_INSTANCE (instance)’ failed
(pSX:10751): GLib-GObject-WARNING **: invalid (NULL) pointer instance
(pSX:10751): GLib-GObject-CRITICAL **: g_signal_handler_disconnect: assertion `G_TYPE_CHECK_INSTANCE (instance)’ failed
(pSX:10751): GLib-GObject-WARNING **: invalid (NULL) pointer instance
(pSX:10751): GLib-GObject-CRITICAL **: g_signal_handler_disconnect: assertion `G_TYPE_CHECK_INSTANCE (instance)’ failed
[src/linux/sound.cpp, line 215]: ‘snd_pcm_hw_params_set_access(pcm_handle,hwparams,SND_PCM_ACCESS_MMAP_INTERLEAVED)’ returned ‘Invalid argument’
pad=0
(pSX:10751): GdkGLExt-WARNING **: Cannot open 0u000cK L.so
Segmentation fault
