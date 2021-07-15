How to Fix “Repository Does Not Have Release File” Error

As you work with various Linux distributions, you will need to install software repositories, including third-party repositories such as Ubuntu PPAs. In most cases, the installations will work out okay. However, you may encounter the “repository does not have a release file” error as you install some software.

This tutorial details what the “repository does not have a release file” error means and shows you how to solve this oft-frustrating error.

What the “repository does not have a release file” error means

The “repository does not have a release file” error means the third-party PPA repositories added to your system are unavailable for your distro version. It simply means the PPA repo you have added is unavailable for your current release.

The most common cause of this error is instances where you are installing a repo not updating to support the Ubuntu version you are using.

For example, lets try to use PPAs for Ubuntu 20.04 on Ubuntu 21.04. If you attempt to install a PPA – such as “tsbarnes/indicator-keylock” – on Ubuntu 21.04, a “repository does not have a release” file error is shown.

Now that you know what the “this repository does not have a release file” error is and its cause, we can focus on how to resolve it.

How to fix the “this repository does not have a release file” error

The fastest and easiest way to solve this error is to delete the repository causing the issue. To do that, run the command:

In this case, to remove the PPA repository causing the error, we would run the command:

This allows it to update and use the other repositories in your system without errors.

Wrapping Up

Another way to fix the “this repository does not have a release file” error is by using the Ubuntu Software Center. Check out the method here.

