How to Fix the No Sound Issue in Ubuntu

An issue often faced by Ubuntu users after installing Ubuntu or upgrading to a new version is the sound problem, or more specifically, the “no-sound” problem. This can happen for a variety of reasons. Sometimes it is related to a misconfiguration in the speaker settings, or maybe your hardware is not well-supported.

More importantly, it’s usually a pretty easy problem to resolve. In this article we’ll go through a few simple fixes you can try. You don’t necessarily have to try them all. Just start at the top of the list and work your way down.

When experiencing sound issues on your Ubuntu machine, the first thing you need to do is check out your headphones and speakers for connection problems. It could be that some audio cable is connected to the wrong port or not connected at all.

If you’re using a Bluetooth device, check to see if it’s paired up correctly. Don’t forget to take a look at the volume controls of your devices to make sure they’re at acceptable levels. You should also verify that the output volume is not muted on your computer and that the correct output device is selected.

Under the hood PulseAudio uses the ALSA-level volume controls. If you need more fine-grained control over your ALSA-level volume, follow the steps below:

1. Open the terminal.

2. Type alsamixer and press the Enter key. You will see the following output in your terminal.

3. Select your correct sound card by pressing F6. For me, the defaults work just fine, but feel free to try other option if it doesn’t work.

4. Use the left and right arrow keys to select a volume control. The currently selected item is shown in red.

5. Use the up and down arrow keys to increase and decrease volume levels for each control.

6. When a mixer control is muted, “MM” appears below the volume bar. Note that a bar can be 100% full but still be muted, so do check for this. You can unmute a control by pressing the m key. This changes “MM” to “OO.”

7. To exit alsamixer, press the Esc key.

Note: When you mute or unmute a control, pulseaudio might pick it up and mute and unmute other controls as well. So make sure to confirm that the relevant controls as well as the master control are unmuted before exiting.

Another thing you can try if the sound issue persists is to reload ALSA. To do that, use the following command in the terminal:

The output looks like the following image.

Once it’s done, reboot your computer, and test your sound again to see if it is working.

If the above methods did not fix your issue, try reinstalling ALSA and PulseAudio in the following manner. Open your terminal, and enter the following commands:

Reload ALSA again and reboot your computer.

We have listed the most common fixes for the no sound problem in Ubuntu. One of the methods described above should solve the problem for you. If you managed to fix your sound problems with any of above methods or any other method, do share with us through the comments section below.