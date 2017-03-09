How to Cast Your Android Screen onto Your Linux Desktop

It may not be every day, but there will be times when you need to mirror your Android screen to your Linux PC. There may be any number of reasons like giving presentations from your mobile phone, to checking the app you are developing without touching your Android device, to viewing photos and other media on a bigger screen, etc. No matter what the reason is, it is really easy to cast your Android screen to a Linux desktop. Here’s how to do it in a simple and straightforward way.

There are many ways to cast or mirror Android screen to your Linux PC. I’m going to show you two of the easiest methods, both wired and wireless methods. Follow the method you are comfortable with. Moreover, the methods shown below are independent of any Linux distribution. All you need to have is the Google Chrome web browser.

To cast your Android screen to a Linux Desktop wirelessly, we are going to use a free app called Screen Cast. This app is pretty minimal and casts your Android screen wirelessly as long as both your system and the Android device are on the same network.

Download and install Screen Cast like any other Android app. Once installed, open the app menu and launch the app. After launching the app, tap on the “Start” button appearing on the main screen.

In the confirmation window tap on the button “Start Now.” If you don’t want to see this window again, simply select the checkbox “Don’t show again.”

Now, type the displayed URL in your favorite browser. As soon as you execute the URL, your screencasting will start, and anything you do on your Android device will be mirrored on your Linux machine.

Being a minimal app, there are no settings to tweak the image quality while casting. However, you can password protect the connection. To enable password protection, tap on the Menu icon (three horizontal lines) appearing in the upper-left corner and select the option “Settings.”

Select the checkbox “Required password for viewing screen cast” and you are good to go.

From this point forward, whenever you try to access a screencast from your web browser, you will be prompted for the password. Simply type the password displayed in the app and the screencasting will start.

If you are not on the same network or not able to cast your screen wirelessly, you can achieve the same by connecting your Android device via USB. Before you can do anything, you need to enable the Developer option followed by the USB debugging mode.

Open Developer Options. Now, scroll down and toggle the button next to “USB Debugging Mode” to enable USB debugging mode.

After enabling the debugging mode, open your Chrome web browser and install Vysor Chrome App.

Once installed, connect your Android device via USB and launch the Vysor app in the Chrome browser. You can access all your Chrome apps by entering the URL chrome://apps in the address bar.

The above action will open the Vysor app. Here, click on the “Find Devices” button.

As soon as you click on the button, Vysor will list all the attached Android devices. Select your device from the list and click on the “Select” button.

You will be prompted whether or not you want to allow the connection on your Android device. Simply tap on the “OK” button to continue.

Once you allow the connection, Vysor will automatically install the required Vysor Android app. After the installation procedure, you will see your Android screen cast to your Linux machine.

The good thing about Vysor is that you can control your device directly from your desktop. If you want to, you can also record and take screenshots by clicking on the Video and Camera icons respectively.

Moreover, by clicking on the little settings icon, you can customize different settings like casting quality, resolution, etc.

However, most of the settings are locked, and you need to purchase the app to unlock them. With the pro version you can also cast your Android screen wirelessly.

Do comment below sharing your thoughts and experiences about using the above methods to cast your Android screen to Linux.