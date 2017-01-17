5 of the Best Places to Find DEBs Packages for Debian-Based Linux Distros

Debian-based Linux distributions have one thing going for them: superior software selection for users. When it comes to making software for Linux, all the big companies target this type of Linux distribution first. Often some developers don’t even bother to make packages for other types of Linux distributions and only make DEB packages.

However, just because many developers target these types of Linux distros doesn’t mean that its users never have problems finding software. Most Debian and Ubuntu users will find themselves hunting down DEB packages on the Internet.

It is because of this we’ve decided to make an article that covers the five best websites to find DEB packages for Debian-based Linux distributions. This way users will be able to more easily find the software they need instead of wasting time searching all over the Internet.

Related: 5 of the Best Places to Find RPMs for Redhat-Based Linux Distros

Launchpad is the largest Debian-based package repository on the Internet. Why? It’s where PPAs live! Canonical created this service so that any developer (big or small) could use it and easily distribute their packages to Ubuntu users.

Unfortunately, not all Debian-based Linux distributions are Ubuntu. However, just because your Linux distro doesn’t use PPAs doesn’t mean that this service is useless. Launchpad makes it very possible to directly download any Debian package for installation.

Aside from Launchpad, Pkgs.org is probably the largest place to find Debian packages on the Internet. If a Linux user is in need of a deb and can’t find it in their distribution’s’ package repository, it is very likely to be found on this website.

Getdeb is a project specific to Ubuntu that hosts the latest software for the newest Ubuntu release. This makes it a great place to find Debian package files. Especially if the user is on Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Elementary OS and the many other Ubuntu-based Linux distributions. Furthermore, these packages may even work on Debian as well!

Even though this website claims to be “the search engine for Linux RPM packages,” strangely, it can search for DEB packages, too. If you’ve tried to find a certain DEB package and have looked everywhere, perhaps it would be a good idea to also check RPM Seek, as it might have exactly what you need.

The Open SUSE build service is one of the most famous software building tools for Linux. With it, developers can easily take their code and package it for many different Linux distributions. As a result the package search for the OSB allows users to download DEB files.

What’s even more interesting is the fact that a lot of developers choose to distribute their software with the OSB because it can easily generate RPMs, DEBs, etc. If a user is in need of a DEB and is coming up short, the Open SUSE Build service is a great place to look.

Finding packages for Linux distributions can be tedious and at times frustrating. This is why it’s nice to know that there are websites out there that users of Debian-based Linux distributions can visit to get the software they need.

Do you know a great place to find Debian packages? Let us know below!