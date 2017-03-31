5 of the Best Personal Finance Managers for Linux

There is certainly no shortage of financial apps available for Linux. If you are looking for an app to help you keep track of the money you earn and spend, take a look at five of the best personal finance managers for Linux.

For simple bookkeeping, you can use a spreadsheet such as LibreOffice Calc. For more advanced tasks, a personal finance manager is much better. Some of the managers available might be too complicated for an ordinary user, but others are simple and can be used by non-accountants as well. I’ve tried to include apps from both groups – full-fledged financial managers you can use for pro purposes, as well as easier apps for the average Joe or Jane.

When I think of personal finance managers for Linux, GnuCash is the first app that comes to mind. GnuCash has been around since the beginning of time, and you can say it’s the granddaddy of personal finance managers for Linux. It’s a very thorough app with tons of features. In fact, it is so good, you might not need to try another. You can use GnuCash to manage your personal finances, as well as your small business.

With GnuCash you can track bank accounts, stocks, income and expenses. Some of the features GnuCash offers are double-entry accounting, multiple currencies, reports and graphs, scheduled transactions, statement reconciliation. For small business owners it allows the tracking of customers and vendors, jobs, invoices, bills, and taxes and billing terms.

KMyMoney is another personal finance manager you might want to try. It doesn’t have as many features as GnuCash, but it has all the basics and more. The lack of more complex and advanced features makes it easier to use, though, so for a user without an accounting background, the app shouldn’t be a huge challenge.

Some of the features of KMyMoney are institution and account management, tagging, QIF import, statement reconciliation, scheduling, ledger management, investment tracking, and forecasting. The application offers various charts and reports, and it works with multiple currencies.

Skrooge is another KDE personal finance manager, and in my opinion, it offers much more than KMyMoney, thus making it more suitable for pro use. One of its most notable features are its import/export options – you can import from QIF, CSV, Skrooge, and KMyMoney and export to Microsoft Money, OFX, QFX, MT940, GnuCash, Grisbi, HomeBank, and Money Manager EX.

In addition to its impressive import/export abilities, Skrooge has even more impressive reports and graphs. There is also infinite undo/redo (even after the file is closed, as they claim!), instant filtering on operations and reports, infinite categories levels, and mass updating of operations. Scheduled operations are a standard feature, and you will find them, too, as well as refunds of your expenses (which isn’t a very common feature) and budgeting. Skrooge works with multiple currencies, and it has great documentation, including some videos. If you are looking for a pro solution, Skrooge or GnuCash are your two options.

Since not everybody is an accountant and doesn’t need all the advanced features of GnuCash and Skrooge, I decided to include one more app for everybody else. Buddi is a personal finance and budgeting program, aimed at those who have little or no financial background. Buddi requires a Java virtual machine to be installed on your computer.

When I say it’s a simple program, this doesn’t mean Buddi lacks features. What I really like is that these numerous features come in the form of plugins. This is a great approach because this way you can get the functionality you need without getting cluttered with features you barely use. Some of the plugins include a balance sheet, various import/export options, skins and reports, etc. You also have accounts, a budget, transactions, refunds, etc. as part of the main functionality.

PLCash is another Java program which is suitable mostly for tracking your personal money matters. With it you can create and manage personal financial accounts, reconcile your records with bank statements, and print checks. Similarly to the other personal finance managers, PLCash does have import/export abilities, integration with other programs, and reports and graphs. This app is great if you are looking for a simple to use program for personal purposes.

There are other personal finance managers I didn’t mention. My goal was to focus on the ones I consider best. I think the apps on the list should be okay for most of us, but if for one reason or another, you don’t like any of them, you can always look for alternatives.