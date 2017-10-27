5 of the Best Gaming Mice For Linux

Most peripherals aren’t supported under Linux, right? Well, there’s a lot more support available than you probably think. While it’s true that most hardware manufacturers completely neglect Linux, it’s also true that the open source community is capable of just about anything. They’ve stepped up and created excellent open-source drivers for a lot of popular gaming hardware. Then, of course, you have mice that just don’t need drivers and will work out of the box. Those are a great option for gaming on Linux, too.

Roccat doesn’t support Linux, but they do give a nod to the people in the open source community that do. They actually include a link on their official product pages to the Linux drivers.

Linux support for Roccat mice and the Kone XTD is done by volunteers, and it hasn’t been updated in a while, but the mice still work great. Actually, they work without the drivers, but the drivers do allow you to control the lighting.

Zowie mice are driverless. You can plug them into your Linux (or any) system, and they’ll work. Zowie’s mice are known to be fairly minimal but very dependable and well built. If you’re looking for a good FPS or general purpose gaming mouse, consider the Zowie FK2 or FK1.

It’s almost surprising to see a high-end mouse from Razer on this list, but there are actually two. The Razer DeathAdder Elite is one of the best gaming mice on the market: it’s fairly minimal and boasts an impressive 16000 max DPI.

Razer doesn’t actively support Linux, but there’s an awesome open-source project that does. The OpenRazer Project supports the DeathAdder Elite, including RGB functionality, and it’s available for most major distributions. By installing OpenRazer, you can have a fully functional DeathAdder Elite on your Linux system.

A lot of what holds true for the DeathAdder Elite applies to the Naga Chroma. OpenRazer supports the Naga Chroma, too. If you’re a fan of MMOs or MoBAs, the Naga Chroma (or Naga Hex) is an excellent option on Linux. The buttons all work well, and you can control the LEDs through OpenRazer.

The Corsair M65 has long been a favorite gaming mouse. Again It’s an excellent all-around mouse, but it really excels with FPS. It supports up to 12000 DPI and weight tuning.

Again, Corsair doesn’t support Linux, but there is an open-source project that does. The basic functions of the mouse should work without the drivers, but if you want to control the RGB functionality, install them.

If none of these mice are directly appealing to you, explore other mice by the same brands. Check the compatibility offered by the open source drivers. They do cover a fairly broad array.