5 of the Best Discord Bots to Improve Your Discord Server

There’s a lot to like about Discord, the go-to chat server for communities. It’s free to use and manage, has VOIP support, and thanks to support for bots, it’s pretty customizable, too.

Here are five of the best Discord bots you should consider using.

1. MEE6

There’s a reason that MEE6 is one of the best Discord bots currently available. It comes with extensive features and support. You can also upgrade to a “premium” subscription package for even more features.

A lot of Discord bots are designed for server moderation, and MEE6 doesn’t disappoint. You can set up automated mod rules to cover problems like server spam. MEE6 admins can also configure a “strike” system to automate punishments if users regularly break the rules.

The bot is customizable, so you’re able to create your own commands for users, as well as personalized welcome messages. If you want users to be able to set their own roles, you can set up your own commands for this.

There’s also a leveling system for users. Regular users can “level up” with higher ranks based on their server activity. You can set your own rewards, such as extra room access or new roles.

If you already know how to add Discord bots to your server, you won’t find it hard to hit the ground running with MEE6. Just invite the bot to your server to get started.

2. RED

If you want a bot you can truly customize, RED should be on your radar. It’s self-hosted, so you’ll need your own server to host it.

RED’s modular approach means that no two servers running RED are equal, but there are some core features. Like MEE6, moderation is a central feature, with commands to kick or ban, as well as filter messages.

There are also trivia bots and casino games, music playback, gif searching, auto-server messages and more. Like MEE6, you can also customize bot commands. You can even customize the name and avatar of your bot to match the individual style of your server.

If there isn’t a feature you’re looking for, you can extend RED with python-coded plugins (or “cogs”). You can search for community-created plugins on the RED website.

3. Dyno

Another polished Discord bot worth considering is Dyno, used on over 1.6 million Discord servers. One of its biggest benefits is its extensive web dashboard, giving you full control over customization.

You don’t need to self-host, as everything is hosted by Dyno, controlled via the web dashboard. Moderation tools are extensive, with customized triggers for automatic moderation.

Dyno makes role creation easy, allowing server admins to create new ranks (linked to server roles). You can also do server channel tune-ups with “purging” commands that mass-delete messages based on user, server, or age.

It’s not just about moderation, though. You can set up a bot DJ with individual playlists, play slot games, search for random facts, and even search for random pics.

4. Tatsumaki

Fun is the buzzword best associated with the Tatsumaki bot. It’s colorful, with plenty of fun features for your server users to take advantage of to “increase user activity,” in the project’s own words.

It’s a bot that covers all the bases, with features designed to improve moderation and increase server usage, as well as give your users fun commands to play with.

Tatsumaki’s moderation features require no configuration. They’re ready to use, with commands to control users (ban, mute, etc.), prune messages, configure welcome messages, and more.

You can also search YouTube, look for cat facts, and play a number of assorted games, as well as run server-wide polls. There’s an extensive leveling system with XP available for users based on their activity.

5. Pancake

Over 300,000 servers use Pancake on their Discord server, and for good reason. It’s simple to use, with a healthy balance between fun commands for users and extensive moderation for admins. It’s another invite-to-get-started bot, so you don’t need to worry about server hosting.

A customizable moderation system lets you control everything from voice chat to user banning, with a permissions system to set up your moderating teams with different powers.

There’s an easy-to-use music playback system with support from multiple sources, including SoundCloud and YouTube. Social features, like casino games, image searches, and joke commands, also help to make your server a little more vibrant.

With hundreds of commands available, there’s something for everyone on a Pancake Discord server.

Customize Your Discord Experience

Discord is a great platform with a little-to-no cost of entry for small and large communities alike. Bots like these help to improve your server, adding features like music, games, and extra moderation to improve the experience even further.

Do you have your own Discord server? Give these bots a try and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.