5 of the Best Calendar Apps for Linux

Finding a good calendar app for Linux is not as easy as, say, music or text editing software where there are several good options. That’s not to say there are no good options for calendar apps on Linux – you just have to do a bit more digging to find the right app.

We’ve already done the heavy lifting for you, so here are five calendar applications in no particular order that can help you manage your schedule and give you good value on your Linux desktop.

KOrganizer is KDE Plasma’s flagship calendar application and works alongside KMail and KAddressBook as part of KDE’s PIM suite known as Kontact. You can use KOrganizer as a standalone app nonetheless and on any desktop environment, too, although you’re likely to get the best experience if you’re running Plasma.

The app supports tracking multiple calendars (local, Google, CalDAV) as well as all the standard calendar views (month, week, day, agenda). It also offers a fully-featured dialog for adding events with reminders, recurring events, event attachments and invitations as part of the package. A unique feature is its integrated journal which can be used for taking notes or keeping a dairy.

As with most KDE apps, KOrganizer’s interface can be customised to great detail and enhanced through the use of plugins.

Mozilla Thunderbird does not have any built-in Calendar management capabilities, but you can add this functionality with Lightning, a Thunderbird and SeaMonkey add-on. The latest version of the app comes with this add-on enabled by default.

It works with Google Calendar, integrates with your desktop notifications and offers a straight-forward interface for managing your schedule, probably the most intuitive of the programs on this list. You can add multiple calendars and display your tasks and events all at once or in separate tabs if you’d like.

Adding new events is really easy, and you can add reminders, attach files or send invitations straight from Thunderbird. Just like KOrganizer, its functionality can be extended using add-ons.

Evolution is primarily an email app, but it comes with a built-in calendar interface that’s good enough for personal and business use.

Evolution’s calendar interface is highly configurable with up to five different views for displaying events (Day, Work Week, Week, Month, List), and it incorporates a task view that syncs with Google Tasks.

You assign categories to your events and set privacy or priority levels for each one of them. Evolution supports local and online calendars and integrates tightly with the GNOME desktop notifications for appointment reminders.

If you do not want to go all in with Evolution, GNOME Calendar provides a lightweight alternative with fantastic integration with the GNOME desktop. If you use Ubuntu or Fedora, it’s likely you’ve come across this app, as it comes pre-installed on both distributions.

Calendar allows you to sync your online calendars (Google, Owncloud, Microsoft Exchange) via GNOME online accounts, but you can also create local calendars not connected with any online accounts. Rescheduling events is a breeze with built-in drag-and-drop support, while the latest release brought notifications and reminders for events.

The app misses some basic features such as week view, agenda view and support for recurring events, but these, as well as support for natural language parsing and event attachments, are planned for future releases.

California does not seem to be actively developed any longer, but it is nonetheless a solid option to try out, especially if you’re a GNOME user. It shares a similar interface to GNOME calendar and supports syncing with Google Calendar, CalDav, and importing from .ics files.

One standout feature is its support for natural language when creating events which can be a real time-saver. For example, you can type in “Lunch with Mike on Thursday at 2pm,” and California will schedule it appropriately.

I hope this post has helped you make a decision on which calendar app will suite your needs the best. If there are other great calendar apps that we missed out on in this post, do share it with us in the comments section below.