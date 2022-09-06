7 Best Apps to View Disk Usage in Linux

Linux desktops has a lot of utilities to view disk usage. These utilities gives us information on what programs or files uses large chunk of our disk space. Here we will show you some of the best apps for you to view disk usage in Linux.

Note: If you prefer command line tools, we have an extensive list of CLI tools to find large file in Linux.

1. Disk Usage Analyzer (Baobab)

Disk usage analyzer or Baobab is a GUI tool comes preinstalled with many popular Linux distributions. If you are using Gnome desktop environment, then Baobab is already preinstalled in your system.

In addition to local disk usage, disk usage analyzer can also view remote disks mounted in your system. You can see the disk usage in a very intuitive spherical graph.

Disk usage analyzer is available in most of the distribution repository. For Ubuntu-based distribution, use the following command to install disk usage analyzer.

sudo apt update sudo apt install baobab

If you are using a Fedora distribution, then you should run the following command.

sudo dnf install baobab

If you like to have a distribution independent Flatpak version, you can do so with the following command.

flatpak install flathub org.gnome.baobab

Also read: How to Fix the “No Space Left on Device” Error on Linux

2. Filelight

Filelight is a GUI app made specially for KDE desktop environments. This is a cross platform application made with Qt framework. If you are using Windows, you can also install this software on your system.

Filelight is mainly used to display disk usage in your device. It allows user to see specifically where their disk space is used. In addition to local storage, You can also scan your remote storage (servers) using Filelight. The application looks very good and you can set its color scheme as per your liking.

You can navigate the filesystem using mouse clicks and find information about any files and folders on hovering on the storage graph. You can directly copy or paste file inside the Filelight software using the context menu. This feature is very handy in some instances when you have to copy paste some files from one location to another.

If you click on any directory, it will center the view there. You can launch an app by clicking on files to associated with that software/ app. Hit on the middle click to open files/directories with your file browser. If you want to see more details about your file structures, increase the window size. If you want to scan a directory during startup, you can specify it using the Filelight CLI. Just pass on your desired directory and Filelight will automatically scan your directory on startup.

For any Debian or Ubuntu derivatives, Filelight is present in your package repository. You can easily install them with this command:

sudo apt update sudo apt install filelight

If you are using Fedora, then you can install Filelight using dnf package manager.

sudo dnf install filelight

3. Duc

Duc is a very powerful tool to inspecting and visualizing disk space. Duc is quite reliable for petabytes of data stored in your servers or home NAS. In every run, duc indexes all your file and folder sizes. Then it maintains a database of sizes of your files and directories of your filesystem. Therefore you can create your own tool to query the data generated by duc or create beautiful storage graphs using duc.

Before installing, let’s install all the dependencies duc need to function properly. For Debian and Ubuntu based distribution:

sudo apt-get install libncursesw5-dev libcairo2-dev libpango1.0-dev build-essential

If you are using Fedora or Redhat Enterprise Linux, then run

sudo yum install pango-devel cairo-devel tokyocabinet-devel

You can find duc in the official repositories of Debian and Ubuntu derivatives. Therefore, you can easily install duck by the following command.

sudo apt update sudo apt install duc

If you are using other distribution, then there is no any official package available for your system. But you can install them by downloading the source files from GitHub. After downloading, extract the archive and go inside the extracted directory. Then execute these to install duc in your system.

. / configure make sudo make install

Now after installing, if you want to index the “/usr” directory, then run

duc index / usr

This command scan your “/usr” directory and store all the indexes with file sizes in a database for future reference. You can now list all the files and directories under “/usr/local” directory in a tree viewer by running this command.

duc ls -Fg -R / usr / local

You can start the graphical user interface and see the sunburst graph using the following command.

duc gui / usr

Also read: The Best Open Source Tools to Secure Your Linux Server

4. Xdiskusage

Xdiskusage is a user-friendly software to show the large files in your filesystem. It first uses du under the hood to generate all the report, and the data is then used to generate a nice looking chart for the user. In short, you can call xdiskusage a GUI tool for du .

Xdiskusage is present in the Ubuntu software repository. If you are using any Ubuntu derivative, then you can install the software by simply running these commands.

sudo apt update sudo apt install xdiskusage

If you are using some another distribution, you have to download the executable from the official website and install it manually.

When you first open the application, you can see a list of filesystems connected with your device. If you click one of it, a detailed storage graph will be generated by the xdiskusage tool.

Also read: SELinux vs AppArmor: What Are the Differences and Which One Should You Use?

5. JDiskReport

Jdiskreport help the user to understand how much storage is filled up in their disk and give information about old files that are no longer used. It generate variety of data points related to your filesystem. You can view all your filesystem related information in a same window using Jdiskreport software.

This is a cross platform tool and require Java to run in your device. You can download the latest version of the software from its official website.

If you don’t have Java installed in your computer, you can install it:

sudo apt update sudo apt install default-jre

6. Qdirstat

Qdirstat is a Qt based application that scan and analyze your filesystem. Qdirstat display very important information about what file and folders consumes most of your device storage. You can easily identify them and delete them after identification by Qdirstat app.

This application is a Qt-only port of old KDirStat application. While the older application has some dependency on KDE desktop environment, this new Qdirapp application can run anywhere you want and is not tied up to KDE desktop.

Unlike other options, Qdirstat application comes with variety of new features. You can automatically cleanup your system space by some predefined cleanup actions. You can easily categorize files as per their MIME types. It means you can separate images from documents and documents from videos etc.

This application also capable of showing software packages and for what application they belongs. Unlike other tool, Qdirstat can show you a histogram view of file sizes. You can also filter the files as per their age.

To install Qdirstat in your device, run these following commands.

sudo apt update sudo apt install qdirstat

Also read: Basic Bash Commands for Linux Newbies

7. GDMap

GDMap is a lightweight GUI tool to show you which files consumes your storage space in your device. You can take a quick overview using the tree-map generated by GDMap software. You can also tree-map of any folder of your choice.

You can see larger files with larger rectangles. Therefore you can easily differentiate the files which takes most of your spaces.

GD map is available in Ubuntu repositories and you can install it with the following command.

sudo apt update sudo apt install gdmap

Also read: 12 of the Best Linux Distros in 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use these Disk Usage Analyzer apps in windows? Yes, these Linux apps are compatible with windows subsystem for Linux. As now you can run Linux GUI apps from WSL, these apps can be launched from WSL terminal. To activate WSL in your windows machine, you should have Pro version of Windows installed.

How to view connected disks in Linux? The most popular option to work with disks in Linux is gnome-disk-utility. You can use this to not only view all the disks, but also format, change filesystems and make encrypted disks. Alternatively, you can also view disks connected with your device using the file manager application. Open your file manager and click on the other location tab at the bottom to see all the disks connected with your device.

Image credit: Unsplash All screenshots by Hrishikesh Pathak