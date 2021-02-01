10 Best Minecraft Editors and Utilities for Linux

Minecraft has become one of the best-selling computer games of all time. It offers a vast world full of endless possibilities. What’s even more exciting is that you can tweak the world any way you want. There’s a wide range of exciting Minecraft editors and utilities for Linux users to choose from. We go over a few of them in this guide.

1. WorldEdit

WorldEdit is a powerful Minecraft map editor and modding utility. One key feature of this tool is that it allows users to edit maps in-game. Plus, WorldEdit is also compatible with most server software, including Spigot, Forge, Fabric, and Bukkit.

You can quickly build new worlds and have complete control over the environment via WorldEdit. Some of its advanced features include terrain manipulation using complex deformations, evaluating math expressions, supporting custom scripts, etc.

2. VoxelSniper

VoxelSniper is an excellent map editor for Minecraft enthusiasts. It offers an intuitive long-distance brush tool, which makes creating extensive builds easier.

You can download and install VoxelSniper from its GitHub repository. It is also available as Bukkit and Spigot plugins.

3. MCA Selector

MCA Selector is a Java-based Minecraft editor for Linux. It offers many exciting features, which include the ability to reset or clear chunks of the world. The chunk editor is very robust and makes world management a breeze.

You can also copy a portion of the world and paste it to a different region using MCA Selector. Overall, it’s one of the best world editors for Minecraft that supports Linux.

4. Amidst

Amidst or (Advanced Minecraft Interface and Data/Structure Tracking) is a robust Minecraft tool for enthusiasts. Its main purpose is to allow users to display world overviews without actually creating them.

You can use Amidst for rendering worlds, saving map images, viewing slime chunks, etc. However, it cannot display changes that were made by world editors like MCEdit.

5. Mapcrafter

Mapcrafter is a solid map renderer that allows players to render their Minecraft world at ease. It is written in C++, so performance will not be an issue. Moreover, you can choose from a large set of precompiled releases for your favorite Linux distro.

6. MultiMC 5

MultiMC 5 is an excellent tool for those who are consistently trying out new builds. It is essentially a Minecraft launcher utility for managing multiple Minecraft instances. This tool’s intuitive drag-and-drop feature makes it very simple to install or remove different Minecraft mods.

7. MineAtlas

MineAtlas is a web-based Minecraft mapper that allows users to show points of interest in their worlds. You can input the level.dat file or set the seed value, and MineAtlas will take care of the rest.

One major benefit of this Minecraft utility for Linux is that you don’t need to install anything. Go to the MineAtlas site and start exploring.

8. Minecraft Overviewer

Minecraft Overviewer is a high-performance world renderer powered by LeafletJS. It draws the map in a 30-degree oblique mode and provides many details. You can use this tool for generating static HTML and image files and then render the interactive map via Leaflet.

Some of its other features include cave rendering, mineral overlays, day and night lighting, etc. Plus, you can stop the rendering anytime, and it will automatically start from this position next time.

9. Amulet Map Editor

Amulet Map Editor is a fairly modern Minecraft editor written in Python. It is developed on top of a world converter, transforming the world data into a specific format. This way, you can modify different worlds without having to deal with custom logic every time.

10. WorldPainter

WorldPainter is an interactive map generator that allows users to build landscapes using its robust paint tools. It is available on Linux, Mac, and Windows. You can install it in Linux via pre-built binary packages or by compiling the source.

Wrapping Up

You can choose from a variety of exciting Minecraft editors and utilities for Linux. However, this also makes it hard to select the best map editor. This guide should direct you in the right direction.

